Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million. Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $5.34. 876,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,299. The company has a market cap of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.78. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $98.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 42.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 48.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 515,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

