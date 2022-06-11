Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Samuel G. Liss Sells 4,039 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

