Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.66.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.