VerusCoin Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $33.24 million and $34,342.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001754 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00354941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00455080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,795,701 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.