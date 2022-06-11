VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter.

