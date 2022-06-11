VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of CSF opened at $55.62 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $55.01 and a 52-week high of $66.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.