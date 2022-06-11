VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CDL opened at $59.90 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.