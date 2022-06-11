Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.31

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $10.55. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

