Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,607 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

NCZ opened at $3.40 on Friday. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

