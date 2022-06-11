Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22. 480,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,631,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEDU)

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

