Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,355 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $175,101,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $86,462,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,865,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,432 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,470,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $31,320,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on VST shares. TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,383,255 shares of company stock worth $112,730,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

