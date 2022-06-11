Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 63 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 25.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 78,291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $157,103,000 after acquiring an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $222.54 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.85 and a 200 day moving average of $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.75.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

