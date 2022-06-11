Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,366,290. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.51. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

