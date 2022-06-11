Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 54 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after acquiring an additional 136,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after acquiring an additional 161,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after acquiring an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,558,000 after acquiring an additional 288,478 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average is $252.80. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.