Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $158.25.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $266,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,813,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $66,710.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

