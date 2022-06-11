Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOEJ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €25.60 ($27.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $815.68 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.27. NORMA Group has a one year low of €22.12 ($23.78) and a one year high of €46.00 ($49.46).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

