Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.97 and a fifty-two week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.61.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

