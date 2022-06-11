Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $892.75

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 892.75 ($11.19) and traded as low as GBX 700 ($8.77). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 725 ($9.09), with a volume of 1,952 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.55) target price on shares of Water Intelligence in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The stock has a market cap of £138.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 765.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 889.67.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

