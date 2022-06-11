Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.43

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as low as $16.74. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 95,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $402.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,678 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

