WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Raised to $107.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

