Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $115.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average of $171.79. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

