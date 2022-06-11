Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 238.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Shares of EWZ opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.