Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,260 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,006,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

