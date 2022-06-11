Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,977 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,397 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,148,733 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 128,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $487,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN opened at $62.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

