Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,544,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $204,208,000 after purchasing an additional 199,834 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,269,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $182,207,000 after purchasing an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.32.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.