Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 54,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,285,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 263,277 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $101.32 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

