Wells Fargo & Company Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.38.

Shares of W opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $331.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,232,836 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

