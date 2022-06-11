Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $141.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.64.

LEA opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. Lear has a 1 year low of $122.67 and a 1 year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,954 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,114. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,389,000 after acquiring an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

