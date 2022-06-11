West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,238,000 after buying an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after buying an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after buying an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of CME opened at $199.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

