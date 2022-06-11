West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

NYSE RTX opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.