West Family Investments Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

