West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Baidu by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Baidu stock opened at $142.87 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $209.17. The stock has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.