West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,767,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,064.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,054.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,991.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,374.13 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,124.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

