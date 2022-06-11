West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.33. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

