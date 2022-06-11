West Family Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

West Family Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 96,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $27.64 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.23%.

About Shaw Communications (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.