West Family Investments Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,803,000 after purchasing an additional 333,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $337.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.33.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

