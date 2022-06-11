West Family Investments Inc. Sells 186 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

