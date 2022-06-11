West Family Investments Inc. Sells 215 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $312,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $522,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $500,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.80.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

