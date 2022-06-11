West Family Investments Inc. Sells 8,523 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,523 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $71.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

