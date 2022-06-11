Westside Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Airbnb by 143.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,586,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after buying an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after buying an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total transaction of $952,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.74 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

