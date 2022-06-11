Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.98 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

