Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $909,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.90. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $52.72.

