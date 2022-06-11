Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $106.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.77.

