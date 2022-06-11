WHALE (WHALE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.03 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and $2.03 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00007227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00345297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00028491 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00435633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

