William Gross Buys 13,124 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) CEO William Gross purchased 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,768.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE HLGN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLGN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,012,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,329,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Heliogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

