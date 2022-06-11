Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on YRI. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.58.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

TSE YRI opened at C$7.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.20. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.78 and a 12-month high of C$8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.35.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.