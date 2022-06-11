Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Yandex worth $44,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. Yandex has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

