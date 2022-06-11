Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.76 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.12–$0.10 EPS.

NYSE YEXT opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.85.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after acquiring an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Yext by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

