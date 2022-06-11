Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,645,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.11% of Huntington Bancshares worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.28.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

