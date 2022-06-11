Zacks Investment Management Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $35.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

